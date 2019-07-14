(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set to start the week with a cautious tone as investors turned their attention to upcoming data on Chinese economic growth amid expectations for further policy support.

Futures in Hong Kong and Australia were lower late Friday despite the S&P 500 Index climbing to a fresh all-time high. Japan is closed for a holiday so equities won’t trade and Treasuries will be shut until the London open. The yield on 10-year Treasuries ended last week at 2.12%, near to a one-month high. The Aussie edged lower.

Chinese growth is expected to moderate to 6.2% from 6.4% in the first quarter and Bloomberg Economics says any weakening will increase urgency for policy makers to step up fiscal and monetary support. Later this week comes retail sales data in the U.S. and a slew of speeches by policy makers including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. And earnings season gets under way too.

“Any downside miss will crystallize the market’s view that even beyond the trade war, China’s economy has yet to bottom out,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets Pte.

Here are some key events coming up:

Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor are among companies due to report results.

U.S. June retail sales, due Tuesday, are expected to rise 0.2% from the prior month, which would be the slowest pace since February.

Monetary policy decisions are due in Indonesia, South Korea and South Africa on Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.5% on Friday.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.2%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.5%.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 107.92 per dollar.

The offshore yuan remained at 6.8782 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1268.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 2.12% on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude ended last week at $60.21 a barrel.

Gold gained 0.9% to $1,415.75 an ounce.

