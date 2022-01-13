(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to drop Friday after a raft of Federal Reserve officials signaled they will combat inflation aggressively and technology companies -- seen as most sensitive to higher rates -- tumbled to send the the Nasdaq 100 to its lowest level since October.

Futures retreated 1% or more for Japanese stock indexes, while Australian, Hong Kong and China contracts also slid. Chipmakers overnight erased gains that were driven by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s growth projections. Boeing Co. rallied as Bloomberg News reported the 737 Max is set to resume commercial flights in China as soon as this month. The S&P 500 Index also dropped, along with crude oil, copper and Bitcoin. Treasuries rose after last week’s violent rout.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said officials could boost rates as early as March to ensure that generation-high price pressures are brought under control. Fed Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker favors a March liftoff and three or four hikes for 2022. His Chicago counterpart Charles Evans -- who sees a similar number of increases this year -- said he couldn’t judge the likelihood of the first raise taking place in two months’ time. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said officials will be in a position to start normalizing rates at their March meeting should circumstances support that.

“We are in a position where much that has been positive for equities is maybe moving to neutral or negative, and while there are still few alternatives, it makes the equity market ripe for more fluctuations over the next few months as we see how the data shake out and how the Fed reacts,” said Sarah Hunt, portfolio manager at Alpine Woods Capital Investors.

Rising rates -- an upshot of strong economic growth -- could drive investors toward value stocks, which tend to be more cyclical and offer near-term cash flows. That leaves growth shares wanting for buyers. The long-term earnings potential of relatively expensive technology companies could become less appealing amid elevated inflation. The Nasdaq 100 sank more than 2.5%, trading below its average price of the past 100 days.

“Tech is the classic example of an area where stocks have really benefited from the decline in rates,” said Kara Murphy, chief investment officer of Kestra Investment Management. “As expectations rise for rates going forward, then it makes sense that would be the area that would get hurt more.”

Prices paid to U.S. producers decelerated in December as two key drivers of inflation in 2021 -- food and energy -- declined from a month earlier, representing a respite in the recent trend of sizable increases. At the same time, producers continued to face a variety of materials shortages, limited labor supply and transportation bottlenecks that sent prices soaring last year.

Read: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Rose to Highest Since Mid-November

Traders also assessed news a divided Supreme Court blocked the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s push to get more people vaccinated, rejecting a rule that would have required 80 million workers to get shots or periodic tests.

Here are some key events this week:

Bank of Korea policy decision and briefing on Friday.

Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JPMorgan due to report earnings on Friday.

U.S. business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, retail sales on Friday.

New York Fed President John Williams speaks Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.4%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%

The MSCI World index fell 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro traded at $1.1456, after rising for three days

The Japanese yen was at 114.18 per dollar; it rose 0.4% Thursday

The Australian dollar held at 72.81 U.S. cents

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.70%

Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.09%

Britain’s 10-year yield dropped four basis points to 1.11%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $82.12 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,821.40 an ounce

Copper slid 1.1% on the LME to $9,958.50 a ton

