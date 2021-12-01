(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to drop Thursday after a sharp reversal in U.S. shares on escalating concerns about risks from the omicron strain and as Jerome Powell reiterated a pivot toward vigilance over inflation.

Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong pointed lower. The S&P 500 posted its worst two-day selloff since October 2020 after erasing a near-2% rally to slide into the close. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed.

Markets were jolted by the first confirmed U.S. case of the new variant, whose emergence has brought fresh challenges for economic reopening. At the same time, Federal Reserve Chair Powell reiterated officials should consider a quicker reduction of monetary stimulus amid elevated price pressures.

The 30-year Treasury yield fell to its lowest level since early January 2021. Risk aversion bolstered the yen and the dollar, while crude retreated. An index of Chinese shares listed in the U.S. also slid, as Beijing’s plan to close a loophole used by technology firms to list abroad hurt sentiment.

Investors are braced for volatility in financial markets to continue through December, stirred by tightening central bank policies to fight inflation just as the omicron variant threatens to impede the pandemic recovery.

“The omicron variant is the number one uncertainty facing the U.S. economic outlook,” Kim Mundy, a strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.

The U.S. economy grew at a modest to moderate pace through mid-November, while price hikes were widespread amid supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages, the Fed said in its Beige Book survey.

On the Covid front, South Africa said its cases almost doubled from Tuesday. The new strain emerged in the U.K., Switzerland and Brazil. The World Health Organization’s chief scientist noted vaccines will likely protect against severe cases of the variant. Many questions about the strain remain unanswered.

In crude oil markets, traders are awaiting an OPEC+ meeting that will discuss output. Elsewhere, gold rebounded and Bitcoin slipped.

Key events to watch this week:

OPEC, allies may re-evaluate plans for reviving oil supplies, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

U.S. jobs report, factory orders, durable goods on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.2%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 2.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 1.1%

Hang Seng Index futures were little changed

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 112.78 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3727 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was at $1.1322

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $65.57 a barrel

Gold was at $1,781.59 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.