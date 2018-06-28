(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to advance on the final day of what’s been the worst quarter in nearly three years characterized by trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Treasuries retreated alongside the dollar.

Equity futures in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia pointed to gains after technology stocks drove the S&P 500 Index higher. A gauge of emerging market stocks sank to the lowest level in 10 months, while West Texas Intermediate crude pushed above $73 a barrel.

As well as confusing signs on global trade emanating from the White House, the rapid slide in China’s yuan is threatening to heighten tensions. China is seen stepping in and slowing the decline in its currency should it fall toward 6.7 per dollar in the onshore market as breaking through that key psychological level may risk worsening sentiment in the country’s beaten down financial markets.

Elsewhere, most U.S. financial shares got a boost in after hours trading following the release of the Federal Reserve stress tests. An exchange-traded fund tracking the S&P 500 nudged higher on the news and Wells Fargo & Co. was up about 3 percent.

Terminal users can read more in Bloomberg’s Markets Live blog.

These are key events coming up for the remainder of this week:

Indonesia’s central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for a third time since May in a bid to halt a deepening currency rout. Read our decision day guide here.

U.S. personal spending probably increased in May for a third month, economists forecast ahead of Friday’s data.

China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI are due on Saturday.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index lost 0.5 percent, bringing the losses from its January peak to 18 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3 percent.

The euro was at $1.1565.

The yen held at 110.48 per dollar.

The pound bought $1.3075.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis points to 2.84 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.4 percent.

West Texas crude rose 0.7 percent to $73.28 per barrel.

Gold held at $1,248.31 an ounce.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.