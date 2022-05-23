Asia Stocks to Get Boost From US, China Tax Plans: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look likely to get a fillip Tuesday from a rally on Wall Street and more Chinese measures to boost the world’s second-largest economy.

Futures pointed higher in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 advanced, helped by President Joe Biden’s comments that China tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are being reviewed. Financials and energy stocks led gains.

China will offer more than 140 billion yuan ($21 billion) in additional tax relief as it seeks to offset the impact of coronavirus lockdowns that have battered the economy. Chinese stocks traded in the US retreated.

The dollar and bonds fell. The euro climbed after European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde said higher interest rates are coming in July.

Equities have been volatile as investors assess the outlook for monetary policy, inflation and the impact of China’s strict Covid policies on the global economy. Minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve rate-setting meeting will give markets insight this week into the US central bank’s tightening path.

“That is a big risk that the Fed doesn’t get the big economy signals and keep marching along with a very aggressive tightening program,” Margaret Patel, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, said on Bloomberg Television. “But if they look at the real world out there they will see it’s time to take a big pause and at that point we will evaluate the market and perhaps try to see to a way through without a recession.”

Elsewhere, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief Jamie Dimon said “storm clouds” over the US economy may dissipate.

Geopolitics will be closely watched after comments by Biden on Taiwan threatened to raise tensions with Beijing.

In Europe, Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s ports is a “declaration of war” that threatens to trigger mass migration and a global food crisis, a United Nations official said, adding to the dire warnings on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Eurozone S&P Global PMIs Tuesday

US new home sales, S&P Global PMIs Tuesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision Wednesday

FOMC minutes Wednesday

ECB publishes its Financial Stability Review Wednesday

Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims Thursday

US core PCE price index; personal income and spending; wholesale inventories; University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.9%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%

Nikkei 225 futures rise 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rise 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures add 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7%

The Japanese yen was little changed at 127.90 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.6603 per dollar

The euro was at $1.0692

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 2.85%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $110.29 a barrel

Gold was at $1,853.59 an ounce

