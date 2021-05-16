(Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to start the weak firmer in Asia, as easing commodity prices and slightly softer U.S. data allay investor concerns about excessive inflation.

Futures pointed higher in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The main threat to a renewed rally is the latest series of lockdowns in the region to curb spiking coronavirus cases. In the U.S. Friday, stocks ended in the green after gathering price pressures pushed equity markets globally to their worst weekly loss since February.

Treasury yields declined Friday after a report showed the recent surge in U.S. retail sales stalled in April. The dollar dropped against its major peers. Currencies were steady in early Asia trading.

The momentum in commodity markets seems to have flagged after breakneck gains, with iron ore extending a decline from record highs amid efforts by China to clamp down on surging prices.

Global equities capped their biggest loss in 11 weeks amid concerns policy makers will have to take action sooner than expected to quell rising inflation. Investors will parse the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting minutes this week for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and a timeline for reducing asset purchases.

“Record highs in copper prices and fears over extended oil price gains will be hard to ignore” heading into the second half of the year, wrote Eric Robertsen, global head of research at Standard Chartered. “The Fed believes this is part of the economic reopening narrative, and for now, it is likely let the dust settle. But it might start looking over its shoulder if prices stay high.”

The Federal Reserve’s policy is in a good place right now, said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, while playing down signals from data that she warns will be volatile as the economy reopens. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are due to speak this week.

On the virus front, Singapore plans to close public schools this week and move to home-based learning. Taiwan is racing to contain its worst outbreak and avert a lockdown. Meanwhile, the U.S.’s rolling one-week average of new virus cases fell to the lowest level since June.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.5%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2%, more than any closing gain since March 11

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1%

Australia’s S&p/ASX 200 Index futures added 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.7% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% Friday

The euro was at $1.2141

The yen traded at 109.33 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.63% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.4% to $65.37 a barrel

Gold climbed 0.9% to $1,843.43

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.