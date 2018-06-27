(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set for a mixed start to Thursday trading as traders assessed the next moves from the Trump administration concerning a possible crackdown on Chinese investment in U.S. tech companies. Treasuries climbed alongside the dollar and U.S. shares slipped.

Reports the U.S. President would opt against the harshest measures on China investments initially triggered signs of relief in markets -- the yen dropped, U.S. stocks opened higher and Hong Kong equity futures rallied. Those gains in U.S. shares evaporated though and Treasuries surged amid renewed concern over the tensions between the world’s two biggest economies. Anxiety remains around Chinese assets after stocks lost almost $2 trillion in five months and the yuan remained under pressure.

Comments from Larry Kudlow re-established the White House’s hard line on trade even after President Trump softened his stance as investors grapple with the implications of the on-again, off-again dust-ups with key partners. In China, the yuan’s fastest fall since its 2015 devaluation is adding a new dimension to already frayed tensions with America. Banks in the S&P 500 fell a record 13th straight day.

Elsewhere, oil jumped to a level last seen in late 2014 after U.S. crude stockpiles tumbled by the most in almost two years.

These are key events coming up for the remainder of this week:

Indonesia monetary policy decision on Thursday.

U.S. personal spending probably increased in May for a third month, economists forecast ahead of Friday’s data.

China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI are due on Saturday.

Here are the main market moves.

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were slightly lower than where the cash equity market closed in Tokyo Wednesday.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.5 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.6 percent to the highest in a week.

The Japanese yen declined 0.1 percent to 110.20 per dollar.

The euro traded at $1.1559.

The pound was at $1.3117, near the weakest in more than seven months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 2.83 percent.

Commodities

Gold held at $1,251.81 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.5 percent to $72.30 a barrel in New York.

