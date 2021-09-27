(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks are set to open mixed after a jump in Treasury yields weighed on U.S. equities and oil extended a rally spurred by supply concerns.

Futures fell for Japan and Australia, while Hong Kong contracts rose. Investors rotated out of growth stocks as the benchmark 10-year U.S. yield briefly topped 1.5% -- a level not seen since June. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed. The S&P 500 dipped, though economically sensitive companies advanced -- like energy, financial and smaller firms.

Oil continued its gains on fears of a global energy crunch. Brent rose to the highest in nearly three years, while WTI crude climbed above $75 a barrel. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Brent could hit $90 by year-end as the market is in a bigger deficit than many realize.

The spike in yields added to concerns about lofty equity valuations, particularly in the tech industry, which has powered the bull-market rally. Traders are bracing for the Federal Reserve to start tapering asset purchases as early as November following a more hawkish tilt. Investors have had to contend with a series of risks in recent weeks, including cracks in the Chinese property sector.

“Central bankers have set out how they want to ‘normalize’ monetary policy for some time. That process could start soon,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers, said in a note. “The realization of this has the potential to provoke some volatility in rates and equities.”

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said the labor market may soon meet her yardstick for scaling back asset purchases, while the Covid-19 delta variant could raise upside risks for inflation. New York Fed President John Williams noted that moderating bond-buying may soon be warranted, and his Chicago counterpart Charles Evans said he sees “a first move” on raising rates in 2023.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said supply bottlenecks have been longer lasting than anticipated, and he expects inflation pressures to remain high in coming months before easing.

Read: Kaplan Steps Down as Dallas Fed Chief, Hours After Rosengren

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded below $43,000 as cryptocurrencies made a swift comeback from the turbulence last week triggered by China’s latest crackdown.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to testify at a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks Tuesday at the ECB Forum on Central Banking

Japan’s ruling party votes to elect leader, Wednesday

Central bank chiefs Andrew Bailey (BOE), Haruhiko Kuroda (BOJ), Christine Lagarde (ECB) and Jerome Powell (Fed) participate in an ECB Forum panel, Wednesday

House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Fed, Treasury’s pandemic response, Thursday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Univ. of Michigan sentiment, ISM manufacturing, U.S. construction spending, spending/personal income Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.6%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 111.00 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.4586 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.1696

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 1.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% to $75.45 a barrel

Gold was at $1,750.29

