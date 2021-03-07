(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to start the week stronger after the U.S. moved a step closer to a massive stimulus package and China data pointed to strong global demand as economies recover from the pandemic. Currencies were steady.

The U.S. House is ready to approve a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan after the Senate passed the legislation. Futures pointed higher in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. On Friday, U.S. stocks rebounded, with all major groups in the S&P 500 Index and technology gaining.

Benchmark 10-year yields stabilized after hitting 1.6% as a U.S. jobs data topped estimates, fueling anxiety the economy could run too hot and kick up inflation.

Investors are being tested amid improving economic data that has sent bond yields spiking and raised concerns about equity valuations. China’s exports jumped in the first two months of the year.

Federal Reserve officials continued to play down a need for policy response amid higher yields. U.S. Treasury yields have been rising because of a much stronger economic outlook and are not a cause for worry -- or a call to policy action -- according to St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

Elsewhere, oil prices surged after Saudi Arabia convinced fellow OPEC+ members to keep output largely unchanged.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2% Friday.

Nikkei 225 futures climbed 1.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 1.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.5% earlier.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.38 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5144 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.4% Friday.

The euro was at $1.1915.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.57% Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 3.5% to $66.09 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.2% to $1,700.63 an ounce.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.