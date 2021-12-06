(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are poised to open stronger Tuesday after U.S. equities rebounded and China pledged measures to support slowing economic growth. Treasuries tumbled.

Futures pointed higher in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 wiped last week’s losses, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 also gained, aided by receding concerns about the severity of the omicron virus variant.

Treasury yields rose sharply, erasing most of Friday’s steep declines, amid corporate bond offerings. The curve steepened, reversing a trend in which expectations for Federal Reserve rate increases had buoyed short-dated yields. The dollar was steady and oil surged.

China’s policy makers moved to expand support for the economy Monday as a property-market downturn threatens to hamper growth. They signaled an easing of real estate curbs and pledged to stabilize the economy in 2022. The People’s Bank of China said it will reduce most banks’ reserve requirement ratio, while Premier Li Keqiang said there’s room for a variety of monetary policy tools.

Easing of monetary conditions to shore growth in the world’s second-largest economy should offer some succor for markets whipped by bouts of volatility recently. The faster pace of Fed tapering of its bond-buying, which will pave the way for raising rates next year to combat elevated inflation, has tested investors’ appetite for risk.

“Clearly the markets are concerned about a growth scare,” Mona Mahajan, Edward Jones & Co. senior investment strategist, said on Bloomberg Television. “We are entering year end, there is still some uncertainty.” However, more clarity from the next Fed meeting and around the omicron strain “could get a spark for perhaps a year-end rally or at least more optimism heading into next year,” she added.

In China, the property debt crisis continues to be closely monitored. China Evergrande Group plans to include all its offshore public bonds and private debt obligations in a restructuring. Meanwhile, a group of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. bondholders have sent the company a formal forbearance proposal, designed to buy the developer some time and avoid a default.

The tensions between Washington and Beijing will also be in focus. U.S. government officials will boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics in February due to concerns about human rights abuses.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

Euro area GDP Tuesday

Reserve Bank of India rate decision Wednesday

Olaf Scholz set to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor Wednesday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks at a conference Wednesday

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks Thursday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks Thursday

China CPI, PPI, money supply, new yuan loans, aggregate financing Thursday

U.S. CPI Friday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.2%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures added 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures gained 1.7% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 113.50 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3753 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1282

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 1.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5.5% to $69.92 a barrel

Gold fell 0.3% to $1,778.60 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.