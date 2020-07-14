(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were poised for gains after an advance on Wall Street and optimism that progress is being made in treatment for the coronavirus. The dollar dropped.

An exchange traded fund tracking the S&P 500 climbed in after-hours trading as Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine produced antibodies in all patients tested in an initial safety trial. U.S. shares earlier jumped in a volatile session as investors weighed earnings reports and the economic hit of rising virus cases. Futures in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia rose. Treasuries ended flat.

Banks were mixed after JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported strong trading results, while Wells Fargo & Co. tumbled after cutting its dividend and reporting its first quarterly loss since 2008.

Volatility remains high, with equities largely treading water over the past month as worries about new virus cases are offset by optimism over stimulus spending and the economic recovery. Still, as new outbreaks appear around the world, officials are putting stricter measures in place to control the spread.

“It’s this tug-of-war between the forward-looking assumption around a vaccine and treatment versus what is happening today as it relates to cases, the mortality rate and, more broadly, the spread,” said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to keep its main policy settings unchanged Wednesday amid signs the virus-hit economy is past the worst, with attention likely to focus on the BOJ’s quarterly economic projections.

Here are some key events coming up:

The EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday.

China releases second-quarter GDP on Thursday as well as key economic indicators for June.

The European Central Bank meets to set monetary policy on Thursday, with President Christine Lagarde holding a virtual press conference afterward.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.3%.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.6%.

Hang Seng futures climbed 0.5%.

Futures on Australia‘s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.5%.

Currencies

The yen was at 107.25 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0108 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries remained at 0.62%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 0.9% to $40.44 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,809.39 an ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.