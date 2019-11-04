(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to consolidate gains Tuesday after another strong session on Wall Street as the U.S. and China inch closer to a trade deal. Treasuries tumbled.

Futures signaled equities will open firmer in Japan and Australia, with Hong Kong shares set to slip after the biggest jump in three weeks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average claimed its first all-time high since July, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes also hit new highs. China is reviewing locations in the U.S. where President Xi Jinping would be willing to meet with President Donald Trump to sign the first phase of a trade deal between the world’s two-largest economies, people familiar with the plans said. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.78% and the dollar advanced versus major peers.

Demand for risk assets has picked up as investors look to add to the almost 19% gain this year for global equities. Officials in Beijing had hoped that if Xi traveled to the U.S. to sign stage one of the agreement it would be as part of a state visit, but they’re open to having him go even if it isn’t, people familiar with the matter said.

Meantime, crude oil advanced. Trading in Sydney is likely to be subdued with a holiday in Melbourne for the running of the Melbourne Cup, known as the horse race that stops a nation.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings are due from companies including: Uber and Marriott International on Monday; Singapore Airlines on Tuesday; SoftBank and BMW on Wednesday; Walt Disney, Toyota, Deutsche Telekom on Thursday.

U.S. durable goods data is due Monday along with factory orders.

Regional Federal Reserve presidents including Charles Evans, John Williams and Patrick Harker speak at events on Wednesday.

Central bank monetary decisions are due Tuesday in Australia and Thursday by the Bank of England.

The USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report for November comes out Friday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.7%.

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2%.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.4%.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.3% to the highest in more than four months.

Currencies

The yen weakened 0.4% to 108.59 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0351 per dollar.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.3%.

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1129.

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.2881.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose seven basis points to 1.78%. The two-year rate added three basis points to 1.58%.

Australian 10-year bond futures were lower in early trading.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.6% to $56.56 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.3% to $1,510.36 an ounce.

