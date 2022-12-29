(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia followed US equities higher on Friday while the dollar and Treasury yields steadied declines from the prior session in thin, cautious trading on the penultimate day of the year.

Equity benchmarks in China, Japan and Australia advanced. Contracts for the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 inched lower after the two indexes rose 1.7% and 2.5% Thursday, each marking their best day this month. European equity futures also edged lower.

The 10-year Treasury yield inched higher after declining on Thursday. The dollar stemmed a drop in the prior session to trade flat, highlighting the guarded mood across markets. The yen rallied after the Bank of Japan stepped in for the third day to conduct unscheduled bond purchases to depress yields on government debt.

US jobless claims data fell in line with consensus forecasts, calming investors who were concerned the data would unveil a tighter-than-expected jobs market, and in turn pressure the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further.

The rally in equities offered a ray of light as a dismal year for stocks and bonds draws to a close. Global equities have lost a fifth of their value in 2022, the largest decline since 2008 on an annual basis, with tech bearing the brunt of the selloff. An index of global bonds has slumped 16% amid sticky inflation and rising interest rates.

“I’m actually not so afraid of tech,” Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and CIO at Defiance ETFs, said on Bloomberg TV. “I do think you’re going to see a recovery later in the year in a lot of these stocks and I think that investors are a little bit too afraid of them right now. They’re going to miss out on a rebound opportunity in the next let’s say 6-9 months.”

Risk sentiment also got a boost earlier after Italy said it didn’t find any new concerning Covid-19 mutations in the recent arrivals from China. Concerns over risks from the spread of Covid sparked a selloff on Wednesday after health officials there found almost half of the passengers on two flights to Milan tested positive. The US and Italy on Wednesday joined an increasing number of nations requiring Covid tests for travelers from China.

Read more: Yardeni Says Stock Bulls Have ‘Narrow Path’ to Victory in 2023

More market commentary

Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded The Sevens Report newsletter: “Markets enter 2023 at important transition points. One path is paved with continued disinflation, resilient earnings, moderating growth, a balanced labor market, and higher stock and bond prices. The other path is paved with sticky inflation, slowing growth, a continued tight labor market and lower stock and bond prices. Data points at the start of the year will offer important clues as to which path the markets are taking.”

Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank: “Going into the new year, I think investors are going to be focusing on the same things we were focusing on this year and that’s where the central banks are going to take interest rates, and are the inflation numbers going to force them to continue to be very aggressive with the rate hikes or will we see the cooling off that is expected and therefore will we see the markets rebound because the Fed takes a less aggressive stance. Another focus going into the New Year is China, China with the reopening.”

Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda Europe Ltd.: “Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes, and expecting recessions around the globe. And then there’s China and its u-turn on Covid prevention. It’s been quite the shift from fighting every case to living with the virus and that creates enormous uncertainty for the start of the year.”



Elsewhere in markets, oil rose after a three-day run of declines on worries about a rise in crude stockpiles and concerns that rising Covid-19 infections in China would slow demand in one of the world’s top oil importers.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:43 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.5%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0662

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 132.41 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9676 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $16,602.96

Ether was little changed at $1,195.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.82%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.43%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.03%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $78.87 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,817.85 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.