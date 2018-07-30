(Bloomberg) -- Asian futures pointed to a weaker open after the biggest technology shares led a retreat in U.S. stocks amid signs of investor fatigue with the sector. Government bonds declined ahead of a slew of central bank meetings.

Futures on equity benchmarks in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia were all down. The Nasdaq Composite Index sank 1.4 percent, while losses on the S&P 500 Index were tempered by gains in banks and oil producers. The FANG cohort of tech megacaps tumbled almost 3 percent, led by Netflix Inc., leaving the group down more than 9 percent since Facebook Inc.’s disappointing earnings results last week. A retreat in the dollar helped oil climb past $70 a barrel.

Concern that tech shares have become overvalued are hanging over the market as bellwether Apple Inc. prepares to report earnings Tuesday. Investors are also prepping for central bank policy decisions, with traders focused on whether the BOJ will fine tune its policy and look for any indications the Federal Reserve is shying away from two more interest-rate hikes before the end of this year. Meanwhile, the Bank of England is widely expected to increase borrowing costs.

Elsewhere, emerging-market stocks slipped after a four-day winning streak. Turkey’s lira fell as the country’s president showed little regard for potential U.S. sanctions.

Terminal users can follow our Markets Live blog here.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

The U.S. Treasury is set to release its funding program for the next three months on Aug. 1.

Earnings season continues with Berkshire Hathaway, Barclays, Tesla, Toyota, BMW, and Rio Tinto among companies reporting results.

Central banks in the U.S., Japan, the U.K., Brazil and India all meet this week. The BOJ may tweak its yield-curve control policy and cut its CPI forecasts, while the Bank of England is expected to hike even amid Brexit gloom. The Fed is seen standing pat, as is Brazil’s central bank. The RBI will probably raise its benchmark.

U.S. personal spending and income data for June -- coming Tuesday -- may be steady. Then it’s the jobs report on Friday, which is predicted to show a healthy labor market, with 193,000 new jobs, and an unemployment rate slipping back to 3.9 percent.

China’s PMIs probably edged down in July, analysts say, buffeted by a deleveraging agenda and a trade war.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell 0.2 percent in Singapore.

Futures on the S&P/ASX 200 Index were less than 0.05 percent lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures declined 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 Index futures rose less than 0.1 percent as of 7:06 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 slipped 0.6 percent at the close of trading in New York.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 111.04 per dollar.

The euro was at $1.1707 after gaining 0.4 percent.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.97 percent.

Commoditie

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.05 a barrel after rallying 2.1 percent.

Gold was little changed at $1,221.67 an ounce.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased 0.6 percent to the highest in three weeks.

