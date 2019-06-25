(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to decline as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned the downside risks to the U.S. economy have increased and doubts emerged on progress toward a trade deal with China. Treasuries rose and U.S. equities retreated.

Futures pointed lower in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 Index fell 1% as Powell reiterated the case for looser policy, but stopped short of signaling a cut was imminent. Tech shares were under pressure as a senior Trump administration official told Bloomberg the U.S. won’t accept further conditions on tariffs as part of reopening negotiations and no detailed trade deal is expected from the G-20 leaders’ summit. The dollar rose and 10-year Treasury yields closed below 2%.

“My biggest concern here is that people think higher tariffs, or the threat of higher tariffs, can be offset by the promise of lower rates,” David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV. “That’s not going to work.”

Investor caution is returning ahead of a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping set for Saturday. The U.S. is willing to suspend the next round of tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports while Beijing and Washington prepare to resume trade negotiations, people familiar with the plans said. Markets are betting the Fed will produce deep cuts to interest rates this year, and comments by officials Tuesday highlighted investor sensitivity to any hints that may not happen.

Elsewhere, West Texas oil rose as an industry report suggested U.S. crude stockpiles continue to shrink. Bitcoin extended its gains through $11,000.

Here are some key events coming up:

New Zealand decides on monetary policy Wednesday, with economists expecting no change to rates.

The Group of 20 summit is in Osaka, Japan on Friday and Saturday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 1%.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.2% in Singapore.

Hang Seng futures slipped 0.3%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.5%.

Currencies

The yen was at 107.18 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 6.8841 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.

The euro bought $1.1368.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.99%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5%to $58.77 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,423.55 an ounce.

