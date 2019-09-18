(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set for a mixed start as Federal Reserve policy makers cast doubt on the need for further easing. The dollar advanced.

Equity futures in Japan and Australia pointed higher while Hong Kong contracts slipped. The S&P 500 ended the day flat after wiping out earlier losses and short-dated Treasuries fell as the lack of Fed unity implied the central bank may hold off after lowering their main interest rate for a second time this year.

“I view the guidance we received as mixed,” said Eric Winograd, senior U.S. economist at AllianceBernstein. “They want to stop the economy from slipping into a recession but aren’t going to do anything to push growth higher.”

While Fed policy makers were widely expected to reduce their benchmark rate by a quarter-point, investors were more focused on the outlook for further cuts this year. Five officials think the rate at year end should be higher than it is after today’s cut, five wanted the rate cut today but are not projecting any more cuts, and seven are projecting one more quarter-point cut by December.

As markets contend with U.S. policymakers’ disagreement on the outlook for the U.S. economy, focus in Asia will shift to the Bank of Japan. Though most expect rates and asset purchases to remain unchanged, investors will be on high alert after Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank was “more positive” about adding stimulus, and flagged willingness to further lower the negative short-term rate.

Also due Thursday: Bank Indonesia may cut rates for a third meeting in a row, while Taiwan’s policy makers are projected to stand pat.

Elsewhere, oil ticked lower after tumbling Tuesday, when Saudi Aramco said it had revived 41% of capacity at a key crude-processing complex days after a devastating aerial attack that wrecked vital equipment and rocked global energy markets.

These are some key events to keep an eye on this week:

The Bank of Japan monetary policy decision is Thursday, followed by a briefing from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Bank Indonesia and Bank of England also decide policy Thursday.

Australia jobs figures are out Thursday.

Friday is quadruple witching day for U.S. markets. When the quarterly expiration of futures and options on indexes and stocks occurs on the same day, surging volatility and trading can follow.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index was little changed.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5%.

Hang Seng futures earlier fell 0.4%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.2%.

The yen was at 108.43 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 7.0828 per dollar.

The British traded at $1.2471.

The euro bought $1.1032.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries remained at 1.80%. Two-year yields rose four basis points to 1.76%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $58.25 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,494.01 an ounce.

