(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked poised for a mixed start Thursday as investors assessed commentary from the Federal Reserve that reaffirmed the U.S. economy is strong enough to warrant another interest rate increase by the end of this year. Treasuries rose.

Futures signaled gains for stocks in Hong Kong, while Japanese shares pointed to a lower start. The S&P 500 Index dropped with the bulk of losses coming in the final 20 minutes of trading. U.S. equities had earlier gained after the central bank suggested inflation remained tepid, only to reverse as Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed could raise rates past the perceived neutral level. Treasury 10-year yields dropped and the dollar wavered as the FOMC statement provided fodder for differing viewpoints.

The Fed’s statement provided ammunition for hawks and doves alike as investors parsed the language for clues on monetary policy. After most U.S. markets closed, President Donald Trump said he was “not happy” about the rate increase. Next up are two key Asian central bank policy decisions, in Indonesia and the Philippines. Both may raise rates, the former to deal with a balance of payments crisis and the latter in response to surging inflation.

Elsewhere, crude erased most of the day’s losses after U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said the nation’s strategic oil reserves won’t be tapped to expand global supplies.Terminal users can read our Markets Live blog.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Thursday sees durable goods, GDP data and jobless claims for the U.S.

Policy decisions are due in the Philippines and Indonesia.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.5 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.3 percent.

FTSE China A50 Index futures added 0.6 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 112.68 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 6.8793 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index ended Wednesday flat.

The euro bought $1.1746.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined about four basis points to 3.05 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.3 percent to $72.04 a barrel.

Gold was flat at $1,194.30 an ounce.

