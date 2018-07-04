(Bloomberg) -- Stocks headed for a muted start in Asia, with closures to U.S. equity and bond markets meaning there were few leads for traders. The euro erased losses as bets on the timing for an interest rate hike by the European Central Bank were brought forward.

Futures signaled small gains for equities in Hong Kong and Australia, while Japanese contracts were little changed. European stocks ended fractionally higher and the pound rose on positive data from the U.K.’s services sector. The euro got a lift and market pricing for a September 2019 rate hike jumped as some ECB policy makers were said to be uneasy that investors aren’t betting on an interest-rate hike until December next year. The start of trading in China will grab attention again amid signs that some stability is returning to the yuan after its sharpest decline since policy makers devalued the currency in 2015.

With U.S. markets shuttered for Independence Day, the focus is shifting to a busy end to the week, when minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting and jobs numbers are due. China pledged it won’t implement tariffs before the U.S. on Friday, even with differing time zones.

Elsewhere, oil held near three-year highs as tight supplies at home and abroad overshadow a Saudi pledge to boost output. Terminal users can read more in Bloomberg’s Markets Live blog.

These are key events coming up this week:

Federal Reserve releases minutes of its June 12-13 meeting, when FOMC policy makers raised the benchmark rate a quarter point for the second time this year and lifted the median forecast to four total increases in 2018.

U.S. payrolls are due Friday.

Also on Friday, the U.S. is scheduled to impose tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods. Beijing has said it will slap tariffs on an equal value on U.S. exports including agricultural and auto exports.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid less than 0.1 percent in Chicago.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2 percent.

Futures on the Hang Seng added 0.2 percent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1 percent.

U.S. markets were shut for the holiday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 percent.

The euro traded at $1.1657.

The pound bought $1.3231.

The yen was at 110.50 per dollar.

Bonds

Britain’s 10-year yield gained four basis points to 1.277 percent.

Treasuries were shut for the U.S. holiday.

Commodities

Gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,258.06 an ounce.

