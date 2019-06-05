(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities headed for a mixed open as traders weighed uncertainty over Mexican tariffs and disappointing U.S. jobs data. Treasuries steadied, while oil slumped on supply concerns.

Futures indicated gains in Tokyo and Sydney, while Hong Kong contracts dipped. U.S. shares closed higher as President Donald Trump said Mexico wants to make a deal though later reports suggested no deal has been reached. U.S. futures slipped. Treasuries ended the session little changed as a weak private-jobs report that bolstered bets the Federal Reserve will loosen policy came amid solid service-industries figures. The dollar climbed.

Investor sentiment remains fragile as optimism over monetary policy is offset by ongoing concerns over trade. The most recent U.S. tariff threat on Mexico has led several analysts to forecast increased risk of a recession in the world’s largest economy, which could put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut rates.

“The markets are waiting to hear, oh we’re talking again with China or some further signalling from the Fed that they are going to do an inoculation for the growth problem,” Alicia Levine, chief strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, told Bloomberg TV in New York. “I see this really as a range-bound market for the next few months.”

Elsewhere, West Texas Intermediate crude entered a bear market and Brent tumbled below $60 after U.S. petroleum inventories ballooned. The peso fell after CNBC reported the U.S. and Mexico failed to reach a deal on tariffs and the latter’s debt was downgraded by Fitch and its outlook cut to negative by Moody’s.

Here are some notable events coming up:

The RBI may cut rates for a third straight meeting on Thursday, cementing its position as Asia’s most dovish central bank.

Theresa May steps down on Friday as leader of the Conservative Party.

Friday’s U.S. jobs report is projected to show payrolls rose by 180,000 in May, unemployment held at 3.6%, a 49-year low, and average hourly earnings growth sustained a 3.2% pace.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.4% in Singapore.

Hang Seng futures dropped 0.4%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%. Earlier, the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.44 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.9298 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3%.

The euro bought $1.1225, little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at about 2.13%, while two-year rates slid two basis points to 1.86%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index dipped 1.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude sank 3.4% to $51.69 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,330.29 an ounce.

