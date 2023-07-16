(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares face headwinds Monday after the rally in US bonds and stocks hit a wall Friday amid concern that the Federal Reserve can’t claim victory over inflation yet.

Equity futures for Australia were little changed while those for Hong Kong dropped 0.7% and an index of US-listed Chinese stocks fell more than 2%. Japanese markets will be closed for a holiday and trading in Hong Kong will be delayed due to a storm.

China’s central bank is expected to keep its medium-term lending facility unchanged as authorities continue to under-deliver on market calls for more stimulus. Traders will also be parsing gross domestic product figures that will be muddied by the base effects of Shanghai’s lockdown last year. Bloomberg Economics sees GDP growth slowing after “cutting through the statistical noise.” The pace of retail sales and industrial production are also projected to ease.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were marginally lower as trading got underway in Asia on Monday. The underlying indexes posted mild losses Friday as traders cited consolidation after an advance that still drove the S&P 500 to its best week since mid-June.

The dollar was mixed and within tight ranges after a gauge of greenback strength snapped a five-day losing streak Friday. Its weekly slide has the index back near levels last seen in April 2022 as some strategists and investors suggest its long bull run is over.

The yen was steady after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said uncertainty remains high over the US and global economies. He also said the at the end of a Group-of-Seven meeting that there was not much change in Japan’s bond-market functionality from the last monetary policy meeting in June.

Yields on Australia’s policy-sensitive three-year government bond rose three basis points and the rate on the 10-year maturity edged up by one basis point.

In the US bond market on Friday, Treasuries reacted immediately to a report showing consumer sentiment soared to an almost two-year high — while short-term price expectations rose. The front end of the yield curve took the brunt of the selling, with the rate on two-year Treasuries rising by 14 basis points. That was a stark contrast to the slide in rates over the preceding few days.

“We think it is premature to declare victory on inflation and expect volatility to remain elevated over the near term,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Phoebe White wrote in a note, even after other data last week “revived the market narrative surrounding immaculate disinflation and a soft landing.”

Fed officials continued to sound cautious.

Late Thursday, Governor Christopher Waller said he expected two more rate increases this year to bring inflation down to the 2% goal, though more good data on prices could obviate the need for the second hike.

Swaps pricing show expectations that the Fed is virtually certain to raise its benchmark rate by another 25 basis points when it meets later this month, with a roughly one-third chance that the central bank will make one more such move before stopping its cycle.

Investors also sifted through results from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc., which easily beat lowered analyst estimates. UnitedHealth Group Inc. surged as profits allayed fears of runaway medical costs.

Key events this week:

China key policy rate decision, retail sales, industrial production, investment and GDP, Monday

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers are meeting in India, Monday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks, Monday

US empire manufacturing, Monday

US retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, cross-border investment, Tuesday

Eurozone, UK CPI, Wednesday

US housing starts, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:06 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed Friday

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were little changed

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1225

The Japanese yen was little changed at 138.78 per dollar

The offshore yuan was unchanged at 7.1584 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6831

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $30,336.72

Ether rose 0.2% to $1,933.57

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.83% on Friday

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.01%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $74.81 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,952.23 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.