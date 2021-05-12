(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to extend a selloff after a higher-than-expected U.S. inflation reading saw the S&P 500 Index drop the most since February and bond yields jump, adding to concern that price pressures could stifle a recovery.

Futures pointed lower in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The technology sector again led the retreat, with Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. pacing a 2.6% decline in the Nasdaq 100. The S&P 500 Index dropped more than 2% in a third-straight day of declines. Energy was the only one of the 11 industry sectors to finish in the green as commodity prices continued to rally. Treasury yields rose the most since March and the dollar surged.

Oil rose above $66 a barrel. The biggest U.S. pipeline is expected to reopen after a cyberattack shut it down, leading to acute fuel shortages. Copper’s advance stalled after the inflation numbers, however.

U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, adding fuel to the debate over whether inflation will be persistent enough to force the Federal Reserve to tighten policy sooner than thought. The surprise reading included broad-based price pressures, and a market gauge of inflation expectations over the next five years touched its highest level since 2005 before easing.

The consumer price index increased 0.8% from the prior month after a 0.6% gain in March. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core CPI rose 0.9% from March. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said he was surprised by the jump, but that it should prove largely transitory.

“The Fed will continue to make the case that a lot of these pressures are transitory and will fade later this year as consumer demand for goods subsides and the supply side catches up,” said Aneta Markowska, economist at Jefferies LLC. “The main risk to that view is that the combo of price and wage increases may start feeding to inflation expectations, which could force the Fed’s hand.”

Elsewhere, European stocks closed mostly higher, lifted by optimism about economic re-openings and booming commodities. Bitcoin slumped as much as 5.9%, raising questions about its characterization in some circles as an inflation hedge.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 2.1%

The Nasdaq 100 slid 2.6%

Nikkei 225 futures dropped 1.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 1%

Currencies

The yen traded at 109.66 per dollar after slipping 1%

The offshore yuan was at 6.4585 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%

The euro was at $1.2072 after falling 0.6%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points, more than any closing gain since March 12, to 1.69%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $66.08

Gold futures fell 1.2% to $1,815.69 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.