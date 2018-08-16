(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to gain Friday after an easing in trade tensions between China and the U.S and positive results from Walmart spurred gains in American shares. The dollar fell and Treasuries were little changed.

Futures on equity indexes in Japan and Hong Kong ticked higher after all major U.S. stock benchmarks climbed. The drop in the dollar was its first in six days. Commodities rebounded and crude oil rose above $65 a barrel. The Turkish lira rallied for a third day after an investor call with the country’s finance minister before paring gains as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Turkey would face more sanctions if the country didn’t release a detained American pastor.

The possibility of a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade fight helped shake off some of the elevated caution that’s infected markets, particularly in developing nations, over the past week as Turkey has plunged into a currency crisis.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose for the first time in seven sessions. Emerging-market shares fell for the seventh straight session, putting the group inches from a bear market.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were up 0.5 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were little changed.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent.

Currencies

The yen was at 110.94 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 6.8622 per dollar after rising more than 1 percent.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.2 percent.

The euro held at $1.1374.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.87 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodities Index gained 1 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.7 percent to $65.46 a barrel.

Gold was steady at $1,174.44 an ounce.

