(Bloomberg) -- Asian markets will welcome the return of Hong Kong from Lunar New Year holidays on Thursday amid a mildly positive tone for risk taking, with a gauge of dollar strength near a nine-month low and some scope for catch-up trading in equities.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index of US-listed Chinese stocks is up more than 1% so far this week, while the MSCI Asia Pacific Index and the S&P 500 are also higher for the period. Futures for Japanese shares, which have been trading this week, also point to small gains.

Markets in Australia will be closed for a national holiday, as will those in India, which have been rocked by US short seller Hindenburg Research LLC targeting Adani Group with accusations of market manipulation and fraud. Mainland China markets remain closed.

Supporting sentiment in Asia, holiday travel and box office data in China showed signs of recovery as people took advantage of Beijing’s pivot away from its Covid Zero policy. The dollar’s weakness is also a tailwind, along with speculation that a pause may be on the horizon for the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle.

On Wall Street overnight, shares shook off most of the losses driven by a dire sales warning from Microsoft Corp., with stock traders shifting their focus to Tesla Inc.’s earnings report after the closing bell.

Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle giant whipsawed in late trading as it beat estimates on profit and sales, but missed on cash flow. International Business Machines Corp. delivered an upbeat annual sales forecast while announcing it would eliminate about 1.5% of its global workforce, following similar job cuts by many of its tech peers.

“The push-and-pull of bulls and bears continues, with technology earnings the latest data point to energize the bears, though the positive momentum, continued heavy skepticism of the rally and the attractiveness of several areas of the markets could break equities out to the upside,” said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.

The S&P 500 is headed for the best January since 2019 driven by expectations that the Fed will moderate its rate hikes. The equity rebound came just as the economy is headed for a downturn — setting the stage for a selloff, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic told CNBC.

The New York Stock Exchange said a manual error tied to the company’s so-called “disaster recovery configuration” caused Tuesday’s wild price swings and trading halts for hundreds of company stocks.

On the policy front, traders will be watching for the summary of opinions of the latest Bank of Japan meeting for any hint of further flexibility in its bond yield target. The yen was steady in early trading Thursday while benchmark 10-year government bond yields were yet to trade but were well below the BOJ’s 0.5% ceiling.

In terms of economic data, South Korean gross domestic product figures are due in the morning, with weakness forecast, while Hong Kong’s trade report comes late in the day, with projections for another decline in exports.

Key events:

Earnings for the week include: American Airlines, Blackstone, Comcast, Diageo, Intel, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Mastercard, SAP, Southwest Airlines, Visa (Thursday); American Express, Charter Communications, Chevron, HCA Healthcare (Friday)

US fourth-quarter GDP, new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

US personal income/spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, pending home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:16 a.m. Tokyo time

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index closed 0.1% higher

The S&P 500 ended little changed

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index closed 0.3% lower

The euro was little changed at $1.0922

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 129.32 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7707 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7107

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6% to $22,978.67

Ether fell 1.8% to $1,588.71

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $80.42 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

