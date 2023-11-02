(Bloomberg) -- Weak credit demand may weigh on the loan growth outlook of some Asian banks, which will be reporting their earnings next week.

Singapore banks DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. may post slower growth in loans in their third-quarter results. Both DBS and OCBC forecast single-digit loan growth for 2023 during their second-quarter earnings. That would echo Singaporean peer UOB, which last week forecast mid-single-digit loan growth for 2024 as well. High loan repricing, ongoing worries over current global geopolitical tensions and regional Filipino and Indonesian policymakers turning hawkish weigh on confidence.

For DBS, look for any changes to outlook and forecast statements after the Monetary Authority of Singapore ordered a six-month pause on non-essential IT changes, as well as a related pause on acquisitions and ban on cutting its branch or ATM networks in the city-state.

While State Bank of India may report strong loan growth in the second quarter helped by a buoyant economy, a ramp up in unsecured retail loans at Indian banks have raised concerns over rising risk of defaults.

External commodity cost pressures will weigh on other earnings this week. Singapore Airlines Ltd.’s second-quarter earnings are expected to be squeezed by higher fuel costs amid a 20% rise in average jet fuel prices despite yet another forecasted increase in passenger traffic, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Meanwhile Coal India Ltd. and aluminum maker Hindalco Industries’ export growth outlook may be affected by concerns that the Indian government’s sugar export restrictions and export ban of some rice varieties may spill over to exports of other commodities.

Highlights to look out for:

Saturday: State Bank of India’s (SBIN IN) unsecured loan growth will be closely watched after UBS downgraded the country’s biggest lender to ‘sell’ over default risk. For the quarter, however, SBI may report 8% net income growth aided by strong demand for credit. As seen in private sector banks, margins at SBI are also expected to continue declining sequentially as credit costs likely topped out.

Monday: Regulatory penalties against DBS (DBS SP) may change the bank’s outlook after MAS ordered Singapore’s biggest bank to focus on restoring the resilience of its digital banking services and barred it from acquiring new business ventures for six months. That may force a short-term strategic change for a bank that had been on an acquisition spree in recent years. DBS apologized for a series of disruptions, shuffled its senior staffing, and has set aside S$80 million ($58.4 million) to enhance system resiliency. Maybank’s Tareck Horchani said the interlude “is unlikely to hinder DBS’s overall growth trajectory,” noting that MAS initially refrained from more severe financial penalties. However, BI analyst Sarah Jane Mahmud said DBS risks losing deposit market share if consumer trust weakens, while cautioning that required set-asides to strengthen internal infrastructure could curb profit growth.

Tuesday: Singapore Airlines (SIA SP) could see operating profit slide below S$700 million ($511 million) in 2Q, as costs rose amid a 20% rise in average jet fuel prices, BI analysts Tim Bacchus and Eric Zhu wrote. The resulting fuel increases might have offset ticket sales’ gains from a 6% rise in revenue passenger-kilometers and traffic. Passenger yield is expected to remain well above pre-pandemic levels; the airline carried 1.86 million passengers in September as compared to 1.46 million a year ago. Meanwhile, SIA’s cargo business could be heading toward an upside into 2024, as freight prices may have found a bottom and could improve from here.

Nintendo’s (7974 JP) release of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4, along with add-on content for Super Mario and Pokemon, two of its top-selling franchises could help the company beat consensus operating margin by at least 200 bps in the second quarter, according to BI. The Legend of Zelda and Pikmin, higher-margin games with possible greater contribution to sales could boost its margin to the previous year level of 35%, said BI. The third quarter outlook is bright on four new games and expansion packs.

PLDT’s (TEL PM) third-quarter earnings are unlikely to be affected much by peer competition. Challenges from rival Dito remain contained and muted, with limited disruption to industry pricing levels, according to a Citi note. BI analyst Sharon Chen reckons that the Filipino telecommunications provider’s strong position in the growing home fiber broadband business should partly offset weak consumer spending.

Thursday: SMIC (981 HK) could see adjusted net income drop over 62% in 3Q, Bloomberg estimates show. The Chinese semiconductor firm’s capacity expansion in 2024 and sales mix from its advanced nodes could be a key focus in upcoming earnings, amid possibly tighter US equipment sanctions, said BI. The firm earlier sparked controversy when the recent launch of a new Huawei smartphone developed with SMIC’s technology led to allegations that it had a bypass of US security sanctions on Huawei. But China’s push to be self-sufficient in semiconductors may buffer the company against anticipated headwinds in sales and profit margins.

SoftBank’s (9984 JP) earnings momentum could weaken on lower Vision Funds investment return amid the higher-for-longer view of Fed interest rate policy, BI said. The contribution from its Vision Funds might be muted after a profitable first quarter on tech market recovery. Arm IPO could offer a moderate $20 billion NAV uplift from the previous quarter, based on its current market value. Its earnings are likely to be volatile due to smartphone-chip destocking and fragile business relationship with Arm China. Share buyback could be expected, given its high cash levels of almost 6 trillion yen ($39.7 billion) and low loan-to-value at 8%, said BI.

National Australia Bank (NAB AU) could see net interest income rise 7.9% for the second half of 2023, according to estimates. Citi expects a more positive cash earnings estimate, driven by better non-performing loans with asset quality environment still favorable. Arrears stayed below pre-pandemic historical levels and specific provision charges also remained low in 3Q, the brokerage said in a note.

Friday: OCBC (OCBC SP) may post around 10% rise in its third-quarter net income, according to consensus estimates. The Singaporean bank is likely to report better net interest margins on lower funding costs, according to a Citi note. Watch for comments relating to plans for the China market, following the appointment of a new Head of Greater China.

Coal India (COAL IN) will report a profit decline despite higher shipments as the market price for the commodity declined from 2022 highs. Costs relating to subcontracting and employee salaries are also expected to have accelerated, according to analysts.

Hindalco Industries (HNDL IN) may post a nearly 20% net income jump, the first year-over-year jump in five quarters, driven by its US unit Novelis improving profitability. Lower thermal coal prices also likely helped contain costs, analysts say.

