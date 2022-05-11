(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares related to cryptocurrencies may decline after the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin triggered a stampede out of many of the digital-asset market’s most popular tokens Wednesday.

Decentralized-finance favorite Avalanche plunged about 37%, Solana slumped 33%. Bitcoin fell 8.4% to $28,402.78, the lowest since December 2020, before rebounding slightly in early trading Thursday.

“It is a very nervous time in crypto markets following the collapse of the controversial stablecoin UST and as the majority of institutional crypto investors that invested last year are now losing money,” Ed Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note.

Chinese companies involved in cryptocurrencies include Hong Kong-listed Huobi Technology Holdings Ltd. and BC Technology Group Ltd. On the mainland, watch Feitian Technologies Co. and Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co.

Crypto-related stocks in Japan include Monex Group Inc., which owns TradeStation and Coincheck, as well as financial investment firm SBI Holdings Inc. In South Korea, watch Woori Technology Investment Co. and Vidente Co.

