(Bloomberg) -- A growing chorus of observers expect debt defaults in Asia will spread as weakening currencies and tighter liquidity leave riskier borrowers with higher refinancing costs.

Rising failures add to headwinds that governments have to navigate during a politically fraught 2019, with elections in India and Indonesia. Asian dollar bond market defaults tripled to at least nine in 2018 from the previous year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

In India, a landmark default by shadow lender Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd. has tightened liquidity for non-bank lenders, while China’s deleveraging campaign and push to cut the number of zombie companies have prompted more failures. Mounting nonpayments may sour sentiment in the credit market, but could boost business for investors in problem assets.

China

Edwin Wong, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-headquartered investment firm SSG Capital Management, which invests in distressed debt, sees the biggest opportunities in China and India amid tight liquidity.

The U.S.-China trade war is also starting to hit companies, as rising interest rates pressure businesses, according to FTI Consulting, a firm that advises on restructuring.

“We are setting up the business on the premise that we will see an increase in defaults in 2019,” said John Batchelor, Asia head for corporate finance and restructuring at the firm, adding that the company is looking to increase its headcount in Hong Kong and China.

India

In India, the overhauled bankruptcy regime is likely to continue to put pressure on companies to sort out their debt problems or be forced into insolvency. The abrupt resignation of Urjit Patel as central bank governor has prompted some to question his successor’s independence.

While it’s too early to tell what the the new governor will do, the government’s “concerted efforts” to clean up the banking sector and create better protection for creditors should remain, according to SSG’s Wong.

To contact the reporter on this story: Denise Wee in Hong Kong at dwee10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrew Monahan at amonahan@bloomberg.net, Ken McCallum

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.