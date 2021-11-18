(Bloomberg) -- An official at the Asian Development Bank said fast, creative solutions are needed to transition away from coal as he responded to criticisms from non-governmental organizations.

The problem of coal-fired power is likely “one of the biggest problems on earth” as the fuel is a “powerful incumbent”, Ahmed Saeed, a vice president at the Manila-based institution said in a television interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

A proposal by the development bank to buy and phase out coal-fired power plants in Asia is “shrouded in uncertainty,” according to environmental groups.

The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.