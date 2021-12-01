(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Manufacturing activity in Asia outside China stabilized last month amid easing lockdown and border restrictions, setting the sector on course to face a possible new challenge from the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Manufacturing purchasing managers’ indexes across Southeast Asia showed continued positivity, according to data Wednesday from IHS Markit. Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines all saw rises in their PMIs, while Thailand’s saw a slight decline to 50.6, though still above the 50 reading that separates expansion from contraction. Indonesia’s PMI saw a third month of expansion, but eased to 53.9 from 57.2 in October.

In northern Asia, manufacturing activity in Taiwan and trade bellwether South Korea held in expansionary territory, while Japan’s PMI rose to 54.5, its highest since January 2018.

Meanwhile, separate data from South Korea out Wednesday showed exports last month rose more than expected and are headed for an annual record, suggesting global trade is continuing to recover.

News of the latest Covid-19 variant, omicron, is seen as a potential threat to industrial production across the region after the delta variant forced factories to shut and further snarled supply chains.

Factories across Southeast Asia especially had been on a recovery path as loosened movement restrictions allowed production to catch up ahead of the crucial year-end holiday season.

The regional figures came a day after data showed China’s factory activity improved in November as the impact of a power crunch subsided and more working days in the month helped boost output.

China’s official manufacturing PMI rose to 50.1, the first time in three months it exceed the 50 mark that signals an expansion in production. The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, fell slightly to 52.3.

