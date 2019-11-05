(Bloomberg) -- A group representing some of Asia’s largest asset managers and financial services companies has published a paper examining a future in which tokenized securities are part of the mainstream institutional toolkit, while also calling on additional regulatory clarity to pave the way.

Tokenized securities -- essentially, financial assets such as stocks or bonds with a digital wrapper whose transactions are registered in a blockchain -- have the potential to become a useful new tool for financial firms under the right circumstances, according to the report from the Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

“Tokenized securities could represent an innovative new financing and capital raising model that is efficient, scalable and provides liquidity,” according to the report, which includes Citigroup Inc., Nomura Holdings Inc., Standard Chartered Plc and PriceWaterhouseCoopers as authors along with law firms Linklaters and Norton Rose Fulbright. “The link between traditional financial products and instruments and blockchain technology offers stakeholders the reliability of a regulated instrument, combined with the benefits afforded by a blockchain. Because they are generally regulated as securities, they will also bring more trust and support in the crypto market.”

Advantages of tokenized securities include faster settlement speeds, automated compliance and round-the-clock trading, the report said.

Tokenized securities are relatively new as a concept within the still-nascent blockchain industry, which has largely been dominated by cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. They’ve attracted particular interest in areas such as real estate. However, there has been limited adoption of the model as institutional investors remain cautious and regulators work to catch up with the quickly evolving technology.

Read more: Crypto Firms Pitch SEC on Ways to Get Middle-Class Investors

But regulators have their work cut out for them, as more clarity is needed across all steps of the process including during token creation, the selling and exchanging of tokens, offering requirements, custody as well as tax implications, Asifma said.

“Tokenized securities will require innovative solutions that go beyond technology,” the report said. “In some cases, legal reform will be required.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Eric Lam in Hong Kong at elam87@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Joanna Ossinger, Dave Liedtka

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.