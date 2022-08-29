(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set to stabilize from a rout while remaining subdued Tuesday, sapped by the Federal Reserve’s commitment to a sustained period of restrictive monetary policy to quell inflation.

Futures rose modestly for bourses in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. US contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 dropped, adding to a slump that began Friday when Chair Jerome Powell stressed the Fed is willing to let the economy suffer to cool elevated price pressures.

The repricing sparked by Powell has pushed Treasuries lower, lifting the 10-year yield to 3.10%. A dollar gauge is near a record level hit last month.

Greenback strength is a challenge for Asia as the region’s currencies retreat: recent stronger-than-expected fixings for China’s yuan are a sign that officials there don’t want an excessively weak currency.

Meanwhile, oil has climbed to around the highest since late July. Potential production outages in Libya could exacerbate a global energy crunch. Gold and Bitcoin were little changed early in the Asian day.

Powell’s push back against market hopes for a pivot to interest-rate cuts next year is the latest setback in a challenging year for investors. The Fed this week is also set to step up the unwinding of its near-$9 trillion balance sheet. Other risks range from China’s economic slowdown to Europe’s energy crisis as Russia continues its war in Ukraine and chokes gas supplies.

“The markets are spooked because they are afraid that the Fed could create a hard landing -- that they’ll raise rates into a recession and that will be really painful for the economy and for corporate profits,” Terri Spath, chief investment officer at Zuma Wealth LLC, said on Bloomberg Television

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said sharp stock-market losses show investors have got the message that the US central bank is determined to contain inflation.

“People now understand the seriousness of our commitment to getting inflation back down to 2%,” he said.

In Europe, natural gas and power prices plunged after Germany said its stores of the fossil fuel are filling up faster than planned. But Germany remains vulnerable in the winter if Russia halts gas flows. The European Union is preparing to step into its energy market to damp soaring power costs.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US consumer confidence, Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams due to speak, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council members due to speak at event Tuesday through Sept. 2

China PMI, Wednesday

Euro-area CPI, Wednesday

Russia’s Gazprom set to halt Nord Stream pipeline gas flows for three days of maintenance, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

UK leadership ballot closes Friday. Winner announced Sept. 5

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:26 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures climbed 0.3

Hang Seng futures increased 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.000

The Japanese yen was at 138.74 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.9150 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.87 a barrel, down 0.2%

Gold was at $1,737.35 an ounce

