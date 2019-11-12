(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a mixed session Wednesday as investors continued to weigh the likelihood of a partial U.S.-China trade deal. The dollar and Treasuries advanced.

Futures pointed lower in Hong Kong and Japan, and rose in Australia. U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending modestly higher as remarks by President Donald Trump didn’t add much insight into negotiations between the world’s two-largest economies. He said a deal could happen soon, but added no agreement would mean significant tariff increases. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped as the market returned from Monday’s holiday. The dollar rose for the sixth time in seven sessions. Crude edged lower.

With major central banks thought to be on hold and the earnings season winding down, investor focus has turned firmly to trade and the timing of a partial deal between the world’s two-largest economies. Hopes for a first-phase deal between the U.S. and China fueled a risk rally and bond sell-off last week, before Trump’s comments over the weekend cooled some of the optimism.

“Much of it really hinges on what happens with the trade talks because certainly sentiment has gotten more positive around the potential for a phase-one deal,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco Ltd., told Bloomberg TV. “That, combined with greater Fed accommodation, has caused a steepening of the yield curve and has caused these better expectations around growth.”

Elsewhere, gold edged higher and nickel headed for its longest run of losses in almost a year.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is slowing. Reports are due this week from companies including Tencent, Japan Post Bank, Walmart, Cisco and Mitsubishi UFJ.

A New Zealand rate decision is due Wednesday, with market pricing tilting in favor of a cut.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell addresses the Joint Economic Committee of Congress in Washington Wednesday.

Thursday brings China retail sales and industrial production data.

U.S. retail sales on Friday are forecast to rebound in October after unexpectedly falling the prior month.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures dipped 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index contracts rose 0.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.3%.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 108.98 per dollar.

The offshore yuan dropped 0.2% to 7.0190 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2%.

The euro decreased 0.2% to $1.1009.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.92%.

Australian 10-year bond futures edged higher.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.2% to $1,458.05 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $56.75 a barrel.

