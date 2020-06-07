(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to start the week with gains after Friday’s U.S. jobs report smashed expectations and bolstered hope of a quick economic rebound.

Futures pointed higher in Japan and Hong Kong. Australia has a holiday. U.S. index futures climbed in early Asia trading, while the dollar traded mixed against its Group-of-10 peers after sliding Friday. After the jobs data, the S&P 500 Index closed 2.6% higher and posted a third weekly advance, leaving the gauge up more than 40% from its March low. Benchmark Treasury yields rose to an 11-week high.

U.S. shares are close to wiping out their losses for the year after the coronavirus pandemic killed more than 100,000 Americans and left many more collecting unemployment. Investor focus turns this week to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, with Chairman Jerome Powell likely to repeat that the central bank will deploy its full suite of liquidity backstops, even if there is little need for some at the moment.

Meanwhile, China’s trade surplus surged to a record in May as exports fell less than expected, helped by an increase in medical-related sales.

Elsewhere, oil looks to extend gains after rising for six straight weeks, as OPEC agreed to a one-month extension of its record oil-production cuts. AstraZeneca has approached Gilead about what would be the biggest health care deal in history.

Here are the major moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures gained 0.4% in early Asia trading.

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.3%.

Hang Seng futures climbed 1.1%.

The S&P 500 Index closed 2.6% higher on Friday.

Currencies

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1300.

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2683.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.58 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped seven basis points to 0.89% Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 5.7% to $39.55 a barrel Friday.

