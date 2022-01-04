(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set to open steady Wednesday as investors fret about interest rates increases that dragged down U.S. stocks from a record and extended a decline in Treasuries.

Futures ticked higher in Japan, were little changed in Australia and dipped in Hong Kong. The Nasdaq 100 underperformed amid a selloff in technology shares. The S&P 500 was little changed.

The rout in U.S. Treasuries deepened for a second day amid increasing conviction the Federal Reserve will raise rates at least three times beginning in May to counter price pressures. Yields on long maturities climbed amid heavy supply of new corporate bonds following a year-end lull. The dollar was little changed, while the yen hit the lowest since January 2017.

Chinese stocks will be closely watched after they suffered their worst start to the new year since 2019. An index of New York-traded companies with their business predominantly in China fell the most in more than two weeks.

U.S. December payroll data and minutes from the Fed’s meeting last month may throw more light this week on the potential pace of rate hikes. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he supports two rate increases this year to counter risks posed by inflation.

“Wall Street knows the first quarter of the year will be all about ramping up Fed rate hike expectations as investors assess the impact of elevated energy prices, surging Treasury yields, and the neverending focus of new Covid variants,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note

Data Tuesday showed mixed signs on U.S. inflation. Prices paid by manufacturers in December came in sharply lower than expected. However, figures showing a record U.S. job quit rate added to concerns over wage inflation.

Crude oil in New York gained. OPEC and its allies agreed to revive more halted production as the outlook for global oil markets improved, with demand largely withstanding the new coronavirus variant.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded above $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts $100,000 is possible as the cryptocurrency continues to take market share from gold as a store of value.

What to watch this week:

FOMC meeting minutes scheduled for release Wednesday

Fed’s Bullard discusses the U.S. economy and monetary policy in an event on Thursday

Fed’s Daly discusses monetary policy on a panel Friday

ECB’s Schnabel speaks on a panel Saturday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 116.14 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3750 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.1282

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $77.12 a barrel

Gold rose 0.7% to $1,814.30 an ounce

