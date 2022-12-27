(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a tailwind Tuesday after U.S. shares closed at another record high on optimism that the global recovery can weather risks from the coronavirus and tightening monetary policy.

Equity futures for Japan pointed higher after the S&P 500 notched its 69th record close this year, led by the energy and technology sectors, though volumes were lower than average. Hong Kong will reopen after a holiday and Australia remains closed.

A U.S. gauge of Chinese stocks dipped, taking its 2021 losses past 44% amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown. The latest steps are new curbs on offshore listings by firms in sectors off-limits to foreign investment, a move that could plug a loophole long used by the tech industry to raise capital overseas.

The Treasury yield curve flattened in the U.S. session and benchmark bonds gained. A gauge of the dollar edged up. Crude oil rallied in part on wagers that the global economic reopening faces only a temporary setback from the outbreak of the omicron virus strain.

Global shares are on course for a third year of double-digit gains, powered by the U.S. rally. The climb has overcome coronavirus waves and a shift by some key central banks toward tighter monetary policy to fight high inflation.

“The remedies that we put in place to counter the Covid recessions, they were so substantial, we had massive stimulus,” Sandip Bhagat, chief investment officer of Whittier Trust, said on Bloomberg Television. “We’ll be left with a legacy of those policy responses well into the future” and stocks can continue advancing, he said.

Meanwhile, traders were also evaluating the latest comments from China’s central bank. It reiterated that the yuan exchange rate will be more flexible in 2022 and will stay basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level. The People’s Bank of China also said it will ensure the overall size of credit keeps growing in 2022.

What to watch this week:

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.4%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was at $1.1326

The Japanese yen was at 114.88 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3740 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined about two basis points to 1.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.4% to $75.57 a barrel

Gold was at $1,812.12 an ounce

