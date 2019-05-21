(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to track an advance in U.S. equities and Treasury yields climbed as investors showed some willingness to buy riskier assets despite the ongoing trade turmoil. The dollar edged up.

Futures on Japanese shares rose along with those in Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.9% after the U.S. decided to grant limited relief for consumers and carriers that do business with Huawei Technologies Co. -- a day after the White House’s moves against the Chinese telecom giant battered stocks. Semiconductor shares bounced back from Monday’s slide. The pound swung amid the latest Brexit developments.

Risk assets have been whipsawed in May as the world’s largest economies ratchet up both rhetoric and action on trade, with the latest phase focused on Huawei and its suppliers and customers. U.S. President Donald Trump held off on blacklisting Huawei on concerns it could disrupt China trade talks and only took action after discussions stalled, people familiar with the discussions said. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the U.S.-China trade dispute adds a downside risk to his economic outlook, bolstering the case to stay patient and keep interest rates steady.

Next up is the minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting. Despite concern on global economic growth, a gauge of global stocks remains within 5% of an all-time high, while the S&P 500 is about 3% from a record.

“Easy money is continuing to fuel stock-price increases even though these threats are real,” David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV in New York.

Elsewhere, the pound fluctuated after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said she’s prepared to offer parliament a vote on holding a second Brexit referendum. The British currency spiked higher on her remarks before giving up those gains as some key lawmakers responded with skepticism. Turkey’s lira stayed lower after the country’s central bank effectively lowered its main interest rate, undoing a limited tightening of policy.

Here are some notable events coming up:

The Fed minutes of its FOMC April 30-May 1 policy meeting will be released Wednesday.

Counting of votes from the Indian general elections takes place Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempts to secure a second term.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

The European Parliament holds continent-wide elections May 23-26.

On Thursday, the ECB publishes its account of the April monetary policy decision.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% in Singapore.

Contracts on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.2%.

Hang Seng Index futures added 0.1%.

The S&P 500 Index gained 0.9%.

Currencies

The yen was at 110.50 per dollar.

The offshore yuan remained at 6.9321 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1%.

The euro bought $1.1164, little changed.

The British pound was at $1.2707.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 2.43%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $63.13 a barrel.

Gold dipped 0.1% to $1,272.88 an ounce.

