(Bloomberg) -- Investor concerns over the outlook for global trade is sending stocks in Asia lower Friday, pushing the benchmark regional gauge toward a so-called correction.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3 percent to 168.41 as of 11:51 a.m. in Hong Kong, taking its decline to 10 percent since a peak in January. The measure lost 2.5 percent this week, the biggest drop since the week ended March 23. Japan’s Topix index slid 0.8 percent, while stocks in Hong Kong fell 0.4 percent. Philippine equities fell for a seventh day, driving the nation’s benchmark equities index deeper into a bear market.

“The sentiment on Asian markets has been badly hit by the escalating trade rhetoric between the U.S. and its trading partners,” said Jeffrosenberg Tan, head of investment strategy at PT Sinarmas Sekuritas. “Medium term, MSCI Asia Pacific will face huge challenges as euphoria over synchronized global growth has effectively been replaced by the doom of synchronized global tightening, rising protectionism, and greater future supply of U.S. Treasuries.”

The escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China is threatening global economic growth just as the Federal Reserve signaled a faster pace of policy tightening. While many are hoping for a truce before Chinese goods get hit with tariffs, President Donald Trump has shown no sign of backing down. Daimler AG’s profit warning revived trade angst, sending European and U.S. equities lower on Thursday.

