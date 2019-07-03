(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for gains after their U.S. counterparts rose to all-time highs in thin trading ahead of a holiday. The rally in global bonds extended.

Futures in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all pointed higher after the S&P 500 climbed for a fifth day. Stock investors piled into high dividend-yielding sectors like utilities and REITs after 10-year Treasury yields dipped to the lowest since November 2016. The dollar slipped amid mixed economic data, though traders’ focus remained on Friday’s jobs numbers.

“We’ve seen continued doubt and worry over this bull market for a decade now, yet it continues to defy all skeptics,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial. “The bottom line is the dual benefit of both fiscal and monetary policy should help extend this business cycle potentially much longer than many expect.”

Risk assets have been buoyed by a series of dovish appointments to the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, as traders bet Christopher Waller, Judy Shelton and Christine Lagarde are all likely to advocate further stimulus. Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she’d need to see more data before supporting an immediate rate cut, as many of her colleagues lean toward loosening policy.

Elsewhere, oil rebounded as a drop in U.S. gasoline supplies helped crude prices shrug off their biggest decline in a month. The yield difference between Italian 10-year government bonds and the equivalent German securities fell to below 200 bps for the first time since May 2018 after the European Commission decided not to penalize Italy for breaking government spending limits.

Here are some key events coming up:

U.S. markets equity markets close Thursday for the Independence Day holiday.

The U.S. jobs report is due Friday and is projected to show non-farm payrolls rose by 164,000 in June, rebounding from 75,000 the month prior.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%.

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%.

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.8%, hitting the highest on record.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 0.8%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.1%.

The euro increased less than 0.05% to $1.1280.

The Japanese yen climbed 0.1% to 107.82 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.8856 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.95%, and hit the lowest in more than two years.

Italy’s 10-year rate fell 25 basis points to 1.58%.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.38%, hitting the lowest on record.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.9% to $57.34 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,418.43 an ounce.

