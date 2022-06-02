(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares looked set to advance on Friday after US equities snapped a two-day slide ahead of a key jobs report as traders weigh the outlook for inflation and growth.

Futures for Japan and Australia pointed higher. Markets will be closed in Hong Kong and mainland China, where officials have vowed to carry out a slew of government policies to stimulate the economy. Earlier, the S&P 500 rose 1.8%, led by gains in consumer discretionary shares, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 2.8%. US futures contracts edged higher early in Asia trading.

The dollar fell while risk-sensitive currencies including those of Australia and New Zealand rallied. Benchmark Treasury yields were little changed just above 2.9%.

Investors remain on edge as some fear the pace of US monetary tightening could throw the world’s largest economy into a recession. Friday’s May labor report is likely to show the smallest gain in jobs since April 2021 alongside a downshift in average hourly earnings growth, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Still, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said it was hard to see a case for a September pause in rate hikes and that increases of 50 basis points in June and July seemed reasonable.

“We believe a slight lean toward defensive sectors and away from the growth-oriented areas of this market still make sense,” said Scott Brown, technical market strategist at LPL Financial. “Outside of this recent rally, very little about this market has changed from a technical standpoint and that makes us wary of calling the all-clear.”

Meanwhile, OPEC+ agreed to increase the size of its oil-supply hikes by about 50% in July and August, bending to pressure by major consumers including the US to fill the gap created by sanctions on Russian supplies. Yet oil rose Thursday and remains an important driver of inflationary pressures.

How will markets be affected by the Fed’s quantitative tightening? QT officially starts Wednesday and is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US May employment report Friday

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization releases its monthly food price index at a time of maximum concern about global supplies on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:02 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.8%

Nikkei 225 futures gained 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures advanced 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7%

The Japanese yen was little changed at 129.85 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.6580 per dollar

The euro was at $1.0747

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.91%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $117.52 a barrel

Gold futures were at $1,868.64 an ounce

