Government bonds slumped, wiping out early gains in U.S. equity futures, as traders speculated central banks will keep interest rates elevated to quell inflation. The dollar hit its highest level since March.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose to the highest since 2011 and the Stoxx 600 sank 0.6 per cent, dragged down by mining shares. Rio Tinto Plc fell as much as 5.2 per cent as China’s property problems weighed on the outlook for natural resources.

After the salvo of central bank decisions last week, traders are increasingly concerned that rising oil prices risk fanning inflation, which will make it difficult for policymakers to reduce rates anytime soon. Oil resumed a rally as hedge funds piled on bets tightening supplies will stoke demand. Bloomberg’s Dollar Spot Index rose to the highest since March.

“All central banks need to stick to this higher for longer rhetoric as inflation is nowhere close to their mandate,” said Pooja Kumra, senior European rates strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Two Fed officials said at least one more rate hike is possible and that borrowing costs may need to stay higher for longer for the central bank to ease inflation back to its 2 per cent target. While Boston Fed President Susan Collins said further tightening “is certainly not off the table,” Governor Michelle Bowman signaled that more than one increase will probably be required.

The Treasury 10-year yield may rise to 4.75 per cent before softer risk sentiment and tighter financial conditions push it lower into year-end, according to strategists at Bank of America Corp.

The benchmark traded at 4.49 per cent, just short of Friday’s 16-year high, when it breached the 4.5 per cent level.

Meanwhile, fresh signs of concern for China’s property developers were highlighted by China Evergrande Group’s decision to cancel a creditor meeting, adding to fears about its debt pile. That’s compounding concern that global growth will stall as the economic engine of China sputters.

Key events this week:

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari in Q&A, Monday

ECB’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks on monetary policy, Monday

U.S. new home sales, Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

ECB’s Philip Lane speaks on monetary policy, Tuesday

China industrial profits, Wednesday

US durable goods, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell town hall meeting with educators while Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee make speeches, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

Japan unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Tokyo CPI, Friday

U.S. consumer spending, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6 per cent as of 10:43 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.0631

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 148.60 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 7.3128 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to $1.2220

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6 per cent to $26,080.9

Ether fell 1 per cent to $1,574.75

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.49 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.80 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.30 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4 per cent to $93.60 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $1,922.21 an ounce

