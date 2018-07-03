(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to open lower after gains in their U.S. counterparts fizzled out as investors continued to assess the impact of trade tensions on the outlook for global growth. The dollar fell and Treasuries climbed.

Futures signal losses for stocks in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. China’s yuan and stock market remain in the spotlight after the nation’s central bankers vowed to keep their currency stable and to not deploy it as a weapon in the trade conflict with the U.S.. That helped the yuan Tuesday reverse some of its recent plunge. The greenback dropped against all of its G-10 peers ahead of a U.S. holiday Wednesday.

All major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped Tuesday, with the S&P 500 Index stumbling after a Chinese court temporarily banned Micron Technology Inc. chip sales in the country. Emerging-market currencies climbed after the pledge from China’s central bank helped assuage concerns in the biggest developing economy. The trade dispute goes on with President Donald Trump taking measures to prevent China Mobile Ltd. from entering the U.S. market just days before tariffs on some Chinese goods come into effect on Friday.

Elsewhere, oil surged to $75 a barrel before paring gains while gold attempted to rebound from recent declines.Terminal users can read more in Bloomberg’s Markets Live blog.

These are key events coming up this week:

The U.S. celebrates Independence Day on Wednesday, July 4. Stock and bond markets are closed, along with government offices.

Federal Reserve releases minutes of its June 12-13 meeting, when FOMC policy makers raised the benchmark rate a quarter point for the second time this year and lifted the median forecast to four total increases in 2018.

U.S. payrolls are due Friday.

Also on Friday, the U.S. is scheduled to impose tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods. Beijing has said it will slap tariffs on an equal value on U.S. exports including agricultural and auto exports.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.5 percent, with contracts on Australian and Korean indexes also lower.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 1.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.6 percent.

The euro traded at $1.1660.

The pound bought $1.3194.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index climbed 0.1 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid four basis points to 2.83 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased 0.2 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5 percent to $74.28 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,252.98 an ounce.

