(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to track a rise in U.S. equities after a better than expected reading on the U.S. economy and a rally in tech shares buoyed sentiment. The dollar slipped against major peers.

Futures on equity indexes in Japan, Hong Kong, China and Australia all signaled a higher start to Thursday trading after the S&P 500 Index rose a fourth day to close above 2,900 for the first time. Treasuries were little changed while emerging-market equities edged higher. The pound climbed after the European Union revived hopes of a Brexit deal.

Equities are rallying as August draws to a close, with Asia Pacific stocks recouping much of the losses seen earlier this month. Central bank support in China has gone some way to stabilizing the currency and stemming a rout in Shanghai stocks, though worries remain concerning the U.S.-China trade spat and the pace of monetary tightening in the U.S. Next up are Thursday’s reports on personal income and spending for July.

Elsewhere, Argentina’s peso tumbled to a record low after President Mauricio Macri asked the International Monetary Fund to speed up disbursements from its $50 billion credit line to ease the nation’s financial crisis. Crude oil climbed following a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Here are some key events scheduled for the remainder of this week:

China’s official factory PMI are due Friday.

The Bank of Korea sets policy on Friday. Weak jobs growth has cooled speculation of an interest-rate increase.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 percent in Singapore.

Futures on the FTSE China A50 Index added 0.5 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.6 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 percent.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6 percent.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 111.71 per dollar after slipping 0.4 percent.

The offshore yuan was at 6.8202 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2 percent Wednesday.

The euro bought $1.1708.

The pound traded at $1.3027 after rising 1.2 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.88 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 1.7 percent to $69.70 a barrel, the highest in seven weeks.

Gold was steady at $1,206.73 an ounce.

