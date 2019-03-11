(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised for gains after U.S. shares jumped the most in six weeks as retail sales data boosted confidence in the world’s largest economy. The dollar retreated.

Futures pointed higher in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 surged past its 200-day moving average, while the Nasdaq 100 jumped on deal news and an upgrade to Apple Inc. Treasuries slipped as U.S. retail sales stabilized in January after a worse-than-expected plunge the prior month. Oil prices climbed as Saudi Arabia extended deeper-than-agreed production cuts into a second month.

Stocks are coming off the worst week since December after a slew of negative news about the global economy, including a weak American jobs report and a sharp dovish turn by the European Central Bank. A slew of data releases this week will be closely watched for clues on growth and the impact of central bank policy in the U.S., European Union and China, with the Bank of Japan the next to meet.

On the trade front, investors continue to await news out of U.S.-China trade negotiations after China’s central bank governor said Beijing and Washington are in general agreement on many crucial issues and have held meaningful discussions on foreign exchange.

Elsewhere, Boeing retreated after some airlines grounded 737 Max flights following a crash Sunday. The pound climbed amid last-minute talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Union as another key Brexit vote looms in parliament her revised deal.

Here are some key events coming up:

Chinese retail sales and industrial production data are all scheduled for release this week. The National People’s Congress is set to wrap up with a speech on Friday from Premier Li Keqiang.

U.K. House of Commons votes Tuesday on May’s revised Brexit deal, 20 days before Britain is scheduled to leave the EU.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will speak on Friday, after he and his board meet to decide on monetary policy.

These are the latest moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 rose 1 percent in Singapore.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were up 0.6 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index contracts gained 0.6 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.1 percent, the biggest increase in two weeks.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 111.21 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.7317 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2 percent.

The euro was little changed at $1.1247.

The pound edged 0.1 percent higher to $1.3160.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 2.64 percent, the first advance in more than a week.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index dipped 0.3 percent to the lowest in three weeks.

WTI crude rose 1.3 percent to $56.77 a barrel, the largest advance in a week.

Gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,293.31 an ounce.

