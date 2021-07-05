(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a mixed open Tuesday as traders weigh a jump in crude oil amid an OPEC+ crisis that derailed a deal to boost output. The dollar was steady.

Equity futures rose in Japan and Australia but dipped in Hong Kong. U.S. stocks and Treasury markets were closed Monday for the Independence Day holiday, keeping trading subdued. European shares edged higher and U.S contracts fluctuated between gains and losses.

OPEC+ was plunged into crisis as a worsening fight between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates blocked an oil-supply increase. The breakdown of talks sent crude climbing toward $80 a barrel, but also raises the risk of a price war if the conflict at the alliance escalates.

The climb in oil threatens to stoke the inflationary pressures that are adding to the case for the Federal Reserve to temper emergency stimulus in the months ahead. The latest U.S. central bank minutes due Wednesday may provide further context about its hawkish tilt last month. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to pare back some policy support at its Tuesday meeting despite ongoing curbs against a recent Covid-19 flareup.

The risk of oil at $100 a barrel “is so correlated with short-run inflation that it will make the market very, very edgy, and we know that the Federal Reserve is both watching the economic data but also markets,” Alan Higgins, chief investment officer at Coutts & Co., said on Bloomberg Television.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin dropped and was trading around $34,000. Investors will be watching Didi Global Inc. when U.S. markets reopen after China expanded a cybersecurity probe.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

FOMC minutes Wednesday

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Venice on Friday

China PPI and CPI data released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 Index futures closed little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures dipped

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 110.98 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4633 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little flat

The euro was at $1.1863

Bonds

U.S. 10-year Treasury futures were little changed

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $76.36 a barrel

Gold was at $1,791.73 an ounce

