(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks pointed to a mixed opening Tuesday as the contagion from the economic crisis in Turkey remained relatively contained in developed markets overnight. U.S. stocks closed lower, the dollar rose to its highest in 14 months and Treasuries were little changed.

Futures in Japan pointed to gains as the yen pared some of Monday’s rise. Australian and Korean futures were little changed while Hong Kong equivalents were lower. The S&P 500 Index declined for a fourth straight day, its longest losing streak in five months, though early signs that markets would buckle faded during the American trading day. Turkey’s lira steadied after slumping over 20 percent in four days while European banks dragged down stocks in the region, though equity measures closed well above the day’s lows.

Still, emerging-market assets reeled. South Africa’s rand one-month implied volatility soared by the most since December 2015 while Argentina’s central bank unexpectedly hiked its key interest rate as the peso slumped to a record low.

The economic troubles in Turkey gripped global financial markets, with investors scrambling to determine whether and how far pain there would spread. Still, many analysts say there are few fundamental reasons to add the whole developing world to the same basket as several countries have done their homework. That means: while the stress in Turkey may continue, its correlation to the rest of the asset class may decline soon.

Read the latest on how policy making paralysis in Turkey promises more tumult.

Elsewhere, oil pared losses even as economic turbulence in Turkey and the strengthening greenback heightened concerns about global oil demand.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

China releases industrial production, fixed-asset investment and retail sales data Tuesday.

Germany releases gross domestic product data for the second quarter and the U.K. publishes unemployment figures Tuesday.

Earnings are due this week from companies including Tata Steel, Maersk, Home Depot, China Unicom, Tencent, Cisco, Walmart, and Carlsberg.

Brexit talks between the EU and the U.K. resume in Brussels Thursday.

Retail sales data in the U.S. is on Wednesday, followed by housing data on Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.4 percent to 2,821.93.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.3 percent.

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6 percent in Singapore

Hang Seng futures fell 0.4 percent

SPI 200 futures rose 0.1 percent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2 percent to the highest since June 2017.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent to 1.1405.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.74 per dollar.

The Turkish lira steadied at 6.8875

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.88 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell less than one basis point to 0.311 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3 percent to $67.38 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.1 percent to $1194.11

