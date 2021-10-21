(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start Friday as traders weigh the latest earnings and a looming payment deadline for ailing developer China Evergrande Group. Treasury yields rose amid inflation worries.

Futures slid for Japan, were steady for Australia and climbed for Hong Kong. The S&P 500 edged up to a record but the mood soured after the cash session when Snap Inc. -- owner of the Snapchat app -- tumbled on disappointing earnings, hurting other technology shares in late trading. U.S. contracts were in the red.

Treasury yields advanced as traders ramped up expectations for the pace of Federal Reserve tightening to fight price pressures stoked by pandemic-era supply chain snarls. Market-implied expectations for U.S. inflation for the next half-decade surged to the highest in about 15 years. The dollar strengthened.

In China, Evergrande has until this weekend to pay an $83.5 million bond coupon. Concerns linger about possible contagion if it defaults as well as the implications for Chinese growth of a wider property-sector slowdown.

Global stocks are on course for a third weekly advance, helped by the ongoing global recovery from the health crisis. The rally is being shadowed by the prospect of a faster-than-expected tightening of monetary policy to curb inflation, as well as the debt woes in China’s real-estate sector.

“The U.S. economy is still on solid footing, but now inflation remains the biggest threat,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note, adding investors are waiting for more earnings reports as well as the final shape of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

Congressional Democrats are at odds over both the tax and spending sides of a bill to enact the bulk of Biden’s agenda, putting in question the goal of party leaders to strike a deal by the end of the week.

Elsewhere, crude oil slid and industrial metals dropped, while Bitcoin slipped further back from its recent record.

Events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in policy panel discussion, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 7:01 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.7%

S&P/ASX 200 futures were steady

Hang Seng futures added 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was at $1.1626

The Japanese yen was at 113.98 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3935 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.70%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield was six basis points higher at 1.85%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $82.50 a barrel

Gold was at $1,782.88 an ounce

