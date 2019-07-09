(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set to trade mixed after U.S. equities made little headway and investors awaited clues on policy from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The dollar strengthened to its highest level since mid-June and Treasuries slipped.

Futures in Japan pointed to a flat start, while contracts rose in Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 Index edged higher as technology shares climbed. The yield on 10-year Treasuries nudged up to 2.06%. The Mexican peso dropped after that country’s finance minister quit.

Investors in equities and bonds are looking for fresh reasons to chase this year’s gains, but an interest rate cut by the Fed this month is already priced in and recent economic data has been mixed, making the path for future monetary policy less clear.

“Powell is likely to walk a fine line between the hawks and doves in his testimony -- giving a nod to the underlying strength in the domestic economy on the one hand, while also acknowledging the persistently subdued inflation backdrop and global uncertainties on the other,” said Candice Bangsund, vice president and portfolio manager at Fiera Capital Corp.

Elsewhere, Italian bonds rose as the country took advantage of low borrowing costs to sell 50-year bonds. West Texas intermediate crude gained following a report that Russian output declined.

Here are some key events coming up:

Powell testifies before Congress on monetary policy and the state of the U.S. economy on Wednesday (the House of Representatives) and Thursday (the Senate).

Fed minutes are due on Wednesday, ECB minutes on Thursday.

A key measure of U.S. inflation -- the core consumer price index, due Thursday -- is expected to have increased 0.2% in June from the prior month, while the broader CPI is forecast to remain unchanged.

U.S. producer prices are due on Friday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index gained 0.1%.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were little changed in Singapore.

Hang Seng futures earlier added 0.5%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.5%.

Currencies

The yen held at 108.87 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 6.8953 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

The euro bought $1.1207.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.06%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.2% to $58.34 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,397.65 an ounce.

