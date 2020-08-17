(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks looked set to climb Tuesday after a rally in technology shares boosted their U.S. peers. Treasuries rose and the dollar retreated.

Futures pointed to modest gains in Australia, Hong Kong and Japan. U.S. futures were little changed. For a third time in the past week, the S&P 500 Index rose above its February closing record during the session, but ended below it. Fresh Chinese stimulus buoyed the benchmark, but lingering tensions continue to weigh on sentiment as the U.S. announced new restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed, while big banks sank after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. pared stakes in many of the industry’s top names.

Investors are keeping a close eye on the S&P 500, as the fact the benchmark keeps failing to pierce its record could be a sign that gains may get harder to come by now. Chances for a deal in Congress on a new, comprehensive stimulus package before September diminish with each passing day. Meanwhile, the almost daily drumbeat of tensions between the U.S. and China shows little sign of letting up.

The Commerce Department announced further restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co. aimed at cutting the Chinese company’s access to commercially available chips, the latest move in an increasingly tense relationship between the world’s two biggest economies.

Elsewhere, oil slipped after jumping to a five-month high as optimism that an economic recovery may be on the horizon lifted hopes for improving fuel demand to follow. Gold held gains.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings include Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. on Tuesday. Target Corp. and Nvidia report on Wednesday. Results from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Qantas Airways Ltd. are due Thursday.

Minutes of the latest FOMC meeting are due Wednesday.

The EIA’s crude oil inventory report comes out Wednesday.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee -- the panel that reviews the OPEC+ agreement -- is due to meet on Wednesday.

U.S. jobless claims for the week ended Aug. 15 are due Thursday.

China’s loan prime rate is due Thursday.

Euro-area PMIs will be released on Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were flat as of 7:01 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 climbed 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York time.

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2%.

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 106.03 per dollar after climbing 0.6%.

The offshore yuan was at 6.9317 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.

The euro traded at $1.1872.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 0.69%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.3% to $42.78 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,983.81 an ounce after rising 2.1%.

