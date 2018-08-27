(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to extend Monday’s advance after U.S. equities climbed to fresh all-time highs, as the Trump administration sealed a bilateral trade deal with Mexico. The dollar and Treasuries declined.

Futures on benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong pointed to solid gains. The S&P 500 Index closed just short of 2,900 and the Nasdaq Composite Index topped 8,000 for the first time as President Donald Trump unveiled details of the agreement that he says will replace Nafta. The yuan was stable in the offshore market after moves by China’s central bank to shore up the currency. Oil steadied around $69 a barrel.

Stocks have been testing fresh highs since comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell eased concerns that the pace of U.S. interest rate increases will stymie growth in the world’s biggest economy. The breakthrough on trade with Mexico also captured investor attention amid yet another failure for U.S. and China trade talks.

Elsewhere, Turkey’s lira dropped as the country’s markets reopened following a holiday. Emerging-market stocks rallied. The euro reversed a drop after a jump in German business confidence.

Terminal users can read more in our Bloomberg Markets Live blog here.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings are due from companies including Canada’s largest banks and China Construction Bank Corp., ICBC, Pernod Ricard and Dollar General.

China’s official factory PMI are due Friday.

The U.S. economy probably grew in the second quarter at a slightly slower pace, economists predict ahead of Wednesday’s report.

The Bank of Korea sets policy on Friday. Weak jobs growth has cooled speculation of an interest-rate increase.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average were up 0.5 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures climbed 0.8 percent.

S&P 500 Index futures were little changed as of 7 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 increased 0.8 percent to 2,896.66, the highest on record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1 percent to surpass 26,000.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 1.2 percent to the highest in two weeks on the biggest climb in more than 11 weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 1.8 percent to the highest in two weeks on the largest rise in more than six weeks.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 111.06 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 6.7919 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.4 percent.

The euro traded at $1.1680.

The peso rose more than 1 percent to 18.66 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 2.85 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2 percent to $69.01 a barrel, the highest in more than three weeks.

Gold was little changed at $1,210.66 an ounce.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.