(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a cautious start Thursday after U.S. shares edged up to another all-time high amid light volumes in the final days of the year. Treasury yields climbed, breaching some key technical levels.

Futures dipped for Japan and were little changed for Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 reached the 70th record close of the year, while the Nasdaq 100 was steady.

The advance in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield took it above its 50-day moving average for the first time in about a month. The dollar fell against most Group-of-10 peers. Oil was higher in part on a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

China’s battered property developers and regulatory crackdown are again in focus heading toward 2022. Some holders of two China Evergrande Group dollar bonds with coupons due Tuesday said they had yet to receive payment.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is in talks over a possible sale of its stake in Weibo Corp., a Twitter-like social media service, to a state-owned Chinese conglomerate. Beijing is moving to curb the influence of China’s tech giants in the sensitive media sphere. Alibaba and an index of Chinese shares slid in U.S. trading.

As the year draws to a close, investors are contemplating the implications of the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant, decreasing stimulus and elevated inflation stoked by supply-chain bottlenecks. Key questions include whether Treasury yields will push higher and how much impetus is left in the equity bull market.

“Despite global surges in Covid cases, the markets are reflecting the new reality that Covid is here to stay albeit more on our terms than its,” Kevin Philip, managing director at Bel Air Investment Advisors, said in an email. Next year, “we are facing less of a Covid-influenced world, and a return toward normalcy,” he added.

The coronavirus is unlikely to go away completely and will probably settle into a pattern of transmission at low levels, the World Health Organization said, warning of a “bumpy road” until then.

Chinese officials renewed their commitment to a zero tolerance approach to Covid-19 as they tackle a protracted outbreak in the western city of Xi’an. Micron Technology Inc. said output of some computer memory will be hit by the lockdown there.

What to watch this week:

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1%

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.1%

Hang Seng Index futures were flat

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 114.96 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3708 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was at $1.1346

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 1.55%

Australia’s 10-year yield increased eight basis points to 1.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $76.56 a barrel

Gold was at $1,804.65 an ounce

