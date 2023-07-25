(Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed in cautious trading ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision later Wednesday, while investors were also parsing a flood of corporate earnings reports for clues on the health of the global economy.

European stocks edged lower as LVMH slumped more than 4%, dragging the luxury-goods sector lower, after Europe’s biggest company provided further evidence of a slowdown in spending by wealthy consumers in the US even as sales in China rebounded. Miners underperformed after Rio Tinto Group reported a drop in first-half profit. On the plus side, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc surged as much as 19% after the engine maker boosted profit guidance.

US equity futures were little changed. The S&P 500 closed at its highest since April 2022, the Nasdaq 100 outperformed and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its 12th straight advance — the longest winning run in over six years — after the Conference Board’s US consumer confidence index climbed to a two-year high.

Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped more than 7% in late trading after the Google parent reported revenue that beat analysts’ expectations, while Microsoft Corp. fell after posting tepid sales growth. Meta Platforms is reporting later Wednesday.

In the approach to the Fed’s decision, strong consumer confidence data bolstered the soft-landing narrative for the US economy — while suggesting policymakers aren’t done with their inflation fight yet. Rates on swap contracts continued to price in a quarter percentage-point Fed hike later on Wednesday, with some additional increase factored in by year-end as well.

“We are going to see some deceleration in corporate earnings, deceleration in economic growth, softening of demand, all of this will have a higher impact on equities,” Aarthi Chandrasekaran, director of investments at Shuaa Asset Management said on Bloomberg TV. “The US economy is weakening but it’s not weakening enough to price in a full rate cut next year.”

In the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong stocks declined, with technology shares falling over 1%. Equities were also lower in Japan and South Korea. A gauge of Australian stocks advanced after quarterly inflation came in slower than expected while futures contracts on US shares were little changed.

As Chinese equities fell, policy support details from Beijing are soon needed to bolster fragile sentiment, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. A Politburo meeting earlier in the week, which promised more support for the economy, drove a rally Tuesday.

A gauge of the dollar was flat, while yields on the two-year Treasury bond, which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, were mostly unchanged.

The front-end rates may decline significantly if Fed Chair Jerome Powell even subtly acknowledges that inflation is now less of a problem, strategists at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore, including Eugene Leow, wrote in a note. “If there are any hints that inflation is going in the right direction or that the inflation rate is near target, it could easily be interpreted dovish,” they said.

There are so many bulls in the US stock market that any disappointment on the economy or earnings poses a risk to the rally, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists. Investor exposure to the S&P 500 remains extended and one-sided, even after bullish momentum has waned in recent weeks, a team including Chris Montagu said.

Given that Wall Street had set a low bar coming into the reporting season, roughly 80% of the companies have thus far beaten profit estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Elsewhere, oil fell Wednesday after recent gains amid tighter supplies and optimism that China’s government will boost the country’s economy. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

US new home sales, Wednesday

FOMC rate decision, Fed Chair Powell news conference, Wednesday

China industrial profits, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

BOJ rate decision, Friday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Friday

US consumer income, employment cost index, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 8:22 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1059

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 140.75 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.1520 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2886

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $29,206.73

Ether fell 0.5% to $1,852.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.89%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.29%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3% to $83.36 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,969.34 an ounce

